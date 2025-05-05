2025 Fort Worth City Council Election results

article

The Brief The Fort Worth City Council will have a few new members next month. 8 of the 10 City Council seats were contested in Saturday's election. Mayor Mattie Parker also won re-election.



Fort Worth City Council - Place 2

Carlos E. Flores

Councilmember Carlos Flores won with 73% of the vote.

He was first elected to represent District 2 residents in a run-off election on May 10, 2017. He is a third-generation Fort Worth native with deep roots in the community.

Fort Worth City Council - Place 3

Michael D. Crain

Incumbent Michael D. Crain was elected to represent the residents of District 3 on May 1, 2021.

He won re-election with 71% of the vote.

Fort Worth City Council - Place 4

Charlie Lauersdorf

Charlie Lauersdorf was first elected to represent the residents of District 4 on May 6, 2023.

He won re-election with 74% of the vote.

Fort Worth City Council - Place 5

Deborah Peoples

Deborah Peoples faced five challengers for the open District 5 seat. She emerged as the clear winner with 54% of the vote.

She is a retired AT&T executive and the former chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

She's replacing Councilmember Gyna Bivens, who has held the seat since 2013 but did not seek re-election.

Fort Worth City Council - Place 6

There were no outright winners in Place 6, which was vacated by Councilmember Jared Williams.

Mia Hall took the lead in the race of four with 46% of the vote, followed by Daryl R. Davis II with 28% of the vote.

The two will face off in a runoff on June 7.

Fort Worth City Council - Place 7

Macy Hill

Incumbent Macy Hill ran uncontested for the District 7 seat.

She's held the seat since May 6, 2023.

Fort Worth City Council - Place 8

Chris Nettles

Pastor Chris Nettles is a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and believes in devoting his time to his family, business, and community. He has served as the Councilmember for Council District 8 in Fort Worth since June 2021.

He had a commanding lead despite a recent heated confrontation with Payton Jackson during a candidate forum.

Fort Worth City Council - Place 9

Elizabeth Beck

Elizabeth M. Beck won with 65% of the vote.

She was sworn in as a member of the City Council on June 15, 2021. Elizabeth is a mother, veteran, lawyer, and life-long resident of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth City Council - Place 10

Alan Blaylock

Incumbent Alan Blaylock ran uncontested for the District 10 seat.

He's held the since May 6, 2023 and previously represented the residents of District 4 from May 2022 to May 2023.

Fort Worth City Council - Place 11

Jeanette Martinez

Jeanette Martinez was first elected to represent the residents of District 11 on June 10, 2023.

She won re-election with 77% of the vote.

Runoff Election Information

The Secretary of State has designated Saturday, June 7, 2025 as the election date for all runoff elections resulting from elections held by local political subdivisions on the May 3, 2025 Uniform Election Date.

In a runoff election, the person with the majority of the votes will win the seat.

The last day to register to vote or make a change of address for the June 7 runoff election will be Thursday, May 8.

Early voting will be Tuesday, May 27, 2025 through Tuesday, June 3.

On June 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.