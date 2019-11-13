2 women accused of looting North Dallas home damaged by tornado

article

Two women are accused of looting a North Dallas home that was ravaged by last month's tornado outbreak.

Police say they caught Toni Caldwell and Rhonda Harper leaving the home with household tools in their car.

The homeowner -- John McCormick -- spoke with FOX4 after the storms, coincidentally, about home security.

McCormick said he was able to move most of his belongings out of the home since it was nearly impossible to board up.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office said they will seek enhanced penalties for anyone looting the tornado-damaged areas.