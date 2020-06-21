2 more North Texas bars have alcohol permit suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

article

Two bars in Dallas and Fort Worth had their alcohol permit suspended for failing to follow protocols aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Harris House of Heroes in Dallas and The New PR's in Fort Worth had their licenses suspended for 30 days as part of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission's Operation Safe Open.

So far, the permits of 12 Texas bars have been suspended during the three nights of undercover investigations.

On Friday, Marty's Live on Maple Avenue in Oak Lawn had its license suspended.

If any bar is in violation a second time, they will receive a 60-day permit suspension.

The TABC said agents have inspected thousands of locations across the state and found most businesses were following the rules.

Current state regulations require 50 percent customer capacity for bars and 75 percent for restaurants.

In May, a Dallas fire marshal shut down a crowded Harris House of Heroes after a disagreement over whether it should be classified as a bar or as a restaurant.

