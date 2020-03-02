2 in custody after shots fired at North Forney High School

article

North Forney High School was placed on lockdown and two students were taken into custody Monday afternoon after shots were fired in the school.

Forney police said no one was hurt and there is no remaining threat to students or staff at the school.

Details of the gunfire are still unclear. Police only said a student was found in possession of a gun that was allegedly discharged on campus earlier in the day.

Investigators are working with the school district and have taken two students into custody. The gun was also recovered, police said.

The school remains on lockdown as a precaution.