2 deaths, 3 new COVID-19 cases announced in Florida
The Florida Department of Health says there are three new cases of COVID-19: two in Broward County and one in Lee County. The patient in Lee County has died, FL-DOH said.
A previously-known COVID-19 patient in Santa Rosa County has also died.
The department lists the following statistics for current cases in the state:
Positive Cases of COVID-19
6 – Florida Residents
5 – Florida Cases Repatriated
1 – Non-Florida resident
The United States Department of State officially coordinated the return of a person living in Florida to the United States and those persons are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy. A repatriated case is when the United States Department of State officially coordinates the return of a Florida resident to the United States.
Deaths - Florida residents: 2
Number of negative test results: 100
Number of pending test results: 88
Number of people currently under public health monitoring: 278
If you feel sick
The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
