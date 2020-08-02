17-year-old fatally shot outside Bedford CVS
BEDFORD, Texas - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old female outside a CVS in Bedford Saturday evening.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m., when officers were called out about shots fired at the CVS pharmacy in the 600 block of N. Industrial Boulevard, just north of Highway 183.
Responding officers found the 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and no further details were released.