Police are searching for 13-year-old Genevera Jones, who was reported missing in Houston.

It is unclear when Genevera was last seen, but police say her father has not heard from her in a long time.

Genevera is described as a black female, 5’5” tall, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen the missing girl or knows where she is should call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Desk at (832)394-1840.

