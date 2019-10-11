12-year-old boy killed in Dallas hit-and-run

A 12-year-old boy is dead after a hit-and-run in the Red Bird area of Dallas Friday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Westmoreland Road and Gannon Lane.

Police say after the boy was hit, a man and a woman got out of the car and ran away. Police are currently looking for them.

Witnesses who saw the boy in the street called 911. The boy was taken the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.