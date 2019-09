The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that a 10-year-old girl drowned in Fort Worth Saturday night.

Jaqueline Juarez was pulled from the swimming pool at Martha’s Villa Apartments just after 7:30 p.m.

She was given CPR, and rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

As of now, it's not clear who the child was with at the pool, and if anyone will face charges.