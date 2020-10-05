1-year-old killed in carjacking outside Burleson hospital

article

A man is accused of killing a 1-year-old boy and injuring his mother during a carjacking.

Fort Worth police said the boy’s parents met Sunday outside a hospital in Burleson, just south of Fort Worth. As they were exchanging custody, 30-year-old Nico Dela-fuente allegedly jumped into the mother’s car.

The father tried to stop the carjacking by jumping into the car as well. The two fought.

Then police said Dela-fuente backed out and hit the boy and his mother.

The boy was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where he died. His mother is expected to be okay.

Police said Dela-fuente crashed the stolen car into a tree. He tried to run away but collapse from his injuries because of the crash.

He’s now charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

He’s being treated at a hospital and then will be moved to the Fort Worth jail.