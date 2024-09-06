Viral TikTok Dubai chocolate bar recipe featured at the Dallas Chocolate Festival

There's a sweet, three-day festival returning to Dallas this weekend. You won't want to miss the Dallas Chocolate Festival!

Chef Crystal Cabrera of Kate Weiser Chocolate visited the Good Day kitchen to talk more about the event. She also shares the recipe for the TikTok-famous Dubai chocolate bars with pistachio bar filling.

It's just one of the things you'll find at the festival this weekend at the Fashion Industry Gallery.

Dubai Chocolate Bar

8 oz Dark chocolate, melted and tempered

Pistachio Bar Filling:

2oz shredded phyllo dough

1oz clarified butter

3/4 cup pistachio paste

2 tablespoons tahini butter

2oz Dulcey chocolate, melted

1/4 tsp salt

Toss shredded phyllo dough in clarified butter and bake in a 350 degree oven until golden brown - about 5-10 min. Let cool.

Mix toasted shredded phyllo, pistachio paste, tahini butter, melted chocolate and salt in a bowl until combined.

Make sure filling is 85 degrees F or below before filling your chocolate shell.

Assembly:

Temper the dark chocolate and fill your chocolate bar mold. Vibrate the chocolate mold on the table until no air bubbles are present.

Invert the chocolate mold and allow the chocolate to fall out onto a piece of parchment paper to save for later.

Allow the hollow shells to set at room temperature for about 5 minutes, then transfer to the refrigerator to set completely.

Once the chocolate has separated from the surface of the chocolate mold, remove from the refrigerator and fill each cavity with the filling.

To seal the chocolate, pour more tempered dark chocolate over the surface of the filling and scrape the chocolate across the mold using a chocolate scraper.

Put the finished mold back in the refrigerator until the entire bar is set (15-20 min).

Remove the mold from the fridge and tap the chocolates out of the mold.

Enjoy!

LINK: dallaschocolate.org