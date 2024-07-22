Spring roll recipe from Malai Kitchen

Chef Braden Wages with Malai Kitchen stops by the Good Day kitchen to make a cool dish for a hot summer day.

Spring Rolls

2 mint leaves

4 cilantro leaves

1 oz vermicelli noodles

1 Tbl carrots, shredded

1 Tbl lettuce, shredded

1 Tbl bean sprouts

1 Tbl green onions

3 ea cooked shrimp

1 spring roll wrapper



Briefly submerge rice paper in warm water and lay it on a cutting board.

Place all ingredients except shrimp in spring roll wrapper by making a pile approx 3" x 1".

Roll 75% closed as tight as possible without ripping paper. Lay shrimp in with red side facing out and finish rolling.

The finished roll should be 4" x 1.5".

Slice each roll in half and serve with peanut sauce.

Peanut Sauce

1.5 cup peanuts, roasted

6 Tbl tamarind puree

4 Tbl brown sugar

1/2 cup Hoisin sauce

2 Tbl oil, vegetable

¼ cup water

2 Tbl cup garlic, sautéed until golden in Tsp vegetable oil

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1 Tbl Sambal chili sauce

Place all ingredients in a food processor and mix until incorporated. It does not need to be totally smooth.

LINK: www.malaikitchen.com