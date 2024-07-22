Spring roll recipe from Malai Kitchen
DALLAS - Chef Braden Wages with Malai Kitchen stops by the Good Day kitchen to make a cool dish for a hot summer day.
Spring Rolls
2 mint leaves
4 cilantro leaves
1 oz vermicelli noodles
1 Tbl carrots, shredded
1 Tbl lettuce, shredded
1 Tbl bean sprouts
1 Tbl green onions
3 ea cooked shrimp
1 spring roll wrapper
Briefly submerge rice paper in warm water and lay it on a cutting board.
Place all ingredients except shrimp in spring roll wrapper by making a pile approx 3" x 1".
Roll 75% closed as tight as possible without ripping paper. Lay shrimp in with red side facing out and finish rolling.
The finished roll should be 4" x 1.5".
Slice each roll in half and serve with peanut sauce.
Peanut Sauce
1.5 cup peanuts, roasted
6 Tbl tamarind puree
4 Tbl brown sugar
1/2 cup Hoisin sauce
2 Tbl oil, vegetable
¼ cup water
2 Tbl cup garlic, sautéed until golden in Tsp vegetable oil
1 tsp crushed red pepper
1 Tbl Sambal chili sauce
Place all ingredients in a food processor and mix until incorporated. It does not need to be totally smooth.
LINK: www.malaikitchen.com