Smoked mozzarella and Italian sausage pizza recipe from Partenope

A North Texas restaurant is about to be named one of the top pizzerias in the world.

Chef Dino Santonicola of Partenope, an authentic Neapolitan restaurant, visited the Good Day kitchen to make a pizza with smoked mozzarella, Italian sausage, and broccoli rabe.

Salsiccia e Friarielli Pizza

Pizza dough

Smoked mozzarella, can substitute whole milk mozzarella (not skim or shredded)

Ground and sautéed Italian sausage (we like it to have a little kick)

Sautéed broccoli rabe (we sautéed with salt, pepper and chili flake)

Garnish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

LINK: www.partenopedallas.com

