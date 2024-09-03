Expand / Collapse search

Smoked mozzarella and Italian sausage pizza recipe from Partenope

By
Published  September 3, 2024 10:10am CDT
Salsiccia e Friarielli Pizza

Chef Dino of Partenope stopped by the Good Day kitchen to cook up a delicious pizza while sharing exciting news.

DALLAS - A North Texas restaurant is about to be named one of the top pizzerias in the world. 

Chef Dino Santonicola of Partenope, an authentic Neapolitan restaurant, visited the Good Day kitchen to make a pizza with smoked mozzarella, Italian sausage, and broccoli rabe.

  • Pizza dough
  • Smoked mozzarella, can substitute whole milk mozzarella (not skim or shredded)
  • Ground and sautéed Italian sausage (we like it to have a little kick)
  • Sautéed broccoli rabe (we sautéed with salt, pepper and chili flake)
  • Garnish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil  

LINK: www.partenopedallas.com
 