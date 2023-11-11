Sausage Sage Stuffing
Sausage Sage Stuffing by III Forks
Servings: 16
1 lb Breakfast Sausage
1 lb Butter, unsalted
1 ½ tsp Sage, rubbed
2 tsp Thyme, dried leaves
1 cup Celery, 3/8 inch dice
1 cup Yellow Onion, 3/8 inch dice
1 cup Green Onions, 3/8 inch sliced
1 Tblsp Garlic, chopped
7 cups Chicken Broth
1 pkg Pepperidge Farm Corn Bread Corn Bread Stuffing (12oz)
1 pkg Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing (12oz)
In a large braising pan over medium high heat, brown the breakfast sausage till all cooked & rendered.
Stir in the butter, sage & thyme. Add the celery, onions & green onions. Stirring occasionally, sauté all together till the onions start to become translucent, approximately 4 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth and allow to come to a boil. Gently stir in the corn bread stuffing first followed by the other, just bringing together the hot liquid and the dry stuffing. Do not over mix. Transfer to a casserole pan and bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.