Rigatoni alla vodka recipe from the Sicilian Butcher

Published  July 18, 2024 9:58am CDT
A new Italian concept opens this weekend in Fort Worth. A chef with the brand new Sicilian Butcher is cooking up something delicious you'll find there.

DALLAS - Chef Joey Maggiore, the Sicilian Butcher, visited the Good Day kitchen to make a dish from the menu at his new restaurant.

The restaurant serving craft meatballs, charcuterie platters, and from-scratch pastas opens on Saturday at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth.

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

1 oz minced shallots
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 oz Vodka
1 teaspoon Unsalted butter 
1 teaspoon Parmigiano
7 oz fresh extruded rigatoni pasta
6 oz vodka sauce (tomato, cream, milk, Carmelina tomato, garlic, white pepper, shallots)

