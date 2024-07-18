Rigatoni alla vodka recipe from the Sicilian Butcher
DALLAS - Chef Joey Maggiore, the Sicilian Butcher, visited the Good Day kitchen to make a dish from the menu at his new restaurant.
The restaurant serving craft meatballs, charcuterie platters, and from-scratch pastas opens on Saturday at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth.
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
1 oz minced shallots
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 oz Vodka
1 teaspoon Unsalted butter
1 teaspoon Parmigiano
7 oz fresh extruded rigatoni pasta
6 oz vodka sauce (tomato, cream, milk, Carmelina tomato, garlic, white pepper, shallots)