Rigatoni alla vodka recipe from the Sicilian Butcher

Chef Joey Maggiore, the Sicilian Butcher, visited the Good Day kitchen to make a dish from the menu at his new restaurant.

The restaurant serving craft meatballs, charcuterie platters, and from-scratch pastas opens on Saturday at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth.

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

1 oz minced shallots

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 oz Vodka

1 teaspoon Unsalted butter

1 teaspoon Parmigiano

7 oz fresh extruded rigatoni pasta

6 oz vodka sauce (tomato, cream, milk, Carmelina tomato, garlic, white pepper, shallots)

LINKS:

www.TheSicilianButcher.com

www.TheSicilianBaker.com