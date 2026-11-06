Pan-Seared Barramundi with Carolina Gold Rice, Early Fall Corn & Eggplant Caponata

(Serves 4)

Make the caponata first (it can be made up to 3 days ahead), pickle the corn while the rice cooks, and sear the fish last.

Eggplant Caponata

Makes about 8 cups. Use about 1 cup for 4 plates; the rest keeps up to a week in the fridge.

Ingredients:

2½ lb eggplant (about 2 large), small diced

• Scant ½ cup red onion, small diced (about ½ small onion)

• 1½ cups olive oil

• 1 cup honey

• ½ cup white balsamic vinegar

• 1 cup red wine vinegar

• ½ cup garlic, chopped (about 2 heads)

• ⅓ cup + 1 Tbsp capers, chopped

• ½ cup raisins, chopped

• ½ cup tomato sauce

• 1¾ tsp paprika

• 2 tsp ground black pepper

• 2 tsp ground cardamom (add more to taste, up to 2½ tsp)

• 1¼ tsp MSG

• Kosher salt, to taste

Method:

1. Heat about half the olive oil in a large pan over medium-high. Cook the eggplant in batches until golden and tender, adding oil as needed. Set aside.

2. Lower the heat to medium. Add the remaining oil, onion and garlic, and cook until soft, about 3 minutes.

3. Add the honey, both vinegars, tomato sauce, raisins, capers and spices. Simmer until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes.

4. Fold in the eggplant and cook 5 minutes more. Season with salt.

5. Cool to room temperature before serving.

Carolina Gold Rice, "Charleston Ice Cream" Style

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Carolina Gold rice

• 3½ cups chicken stock, warm

• 4 Tbsp butter, divided

• ¼ cup heavy cream

• ¼ cup grated Parmesan (optional)

• Kosher salt and white pepper

Method:

1. Melt 1 Tbsp butter in a saucepan over medium. Toast the rice for 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Add 3 cups stock and bring to a simmer. Cook uncovered, stirring often, 18 to 20 minutes. Add more stock if it gets dry.

3. When the rice is tender and creamy, stir in the remaining butter, the cream and the Parmesan. It should be loose and spoonable.

4. Season with salt and white pepper.

Early Fall Corn (Quick Pickled, Roasted, Off the Cob)

Ingredients:

• 4 ears corn, shucked

• 1 cup water

• 1 cup apple cider vinegar

• 2 Tbsp sugar

• 1 Tbsp kosher salt

• 1 Tbsp olive oil

Method:

1. Bring the water, vinegar, sugar and salt to a boil. Pour over the corn in a baking dish.

2. Let sit 30 to 60 minutes, turning the ears once.

3. Heat the oven to 450°F. Pat the corn dry and rub with olive oil.

4. Roast 15 to 20 minutes, turning, until charred in spots. A grill works too.

5. Cool slightly, then cut the kernels off the cob.

Pan-Seared Barramundi

Ingredients:

• 4 skin-on barramundi fillets (5 to 6 oz each)

• 2 Tbsp neutral oil (canola or avocado)

• 2 Tbsp butter

• 2 garlic cloves, smashed

• 3 to 4 sprigs thyme

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• Lemon wedges

Method:

1. Season the fillets very dry. Lightly score the skin and season both sides.

2. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high until it shimmers.

3. Lay the fillets skin side down and press flat for 10 seconds.

4. Cook 4 to 5 minutes without moving, until the skin is crisp.

5. Flip. Add the butter, garlic and thyme, and baste 1 to 2 minutes until just cooked through (135°F).

To Plate:

1. Spoon the rice into the center of a warm shallow bowl.

2. Add a spoonful of caponata to one side.

3. Scatter the corn around the rice.

4. Set the barramundi on top, skin side up, and serve with a lemon wedge