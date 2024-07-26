Korean marinated ribeye cap recipe from Culinary Dropout

Chef Joseph Zukrel is the owner of the new restaurant named Culinary Dropout in the Dallas Design District.

The name was inspired by his personal experience of dropping out of culinary school to open his first restaurant.

He visited the Good Day kitchen to talk about his bold career choice and cook up a Korean-style steak dish.

Korean Marinated Ribeye Cap

.25 tsp Sea Salt & Pepper Mix

1 tbsp Olive Oil Blend

2 kitchen spoons Zucchini (quartered, seeded, bias cut 1" thick x 3" long)

1 heaping kitchen spoon Brown Beech Mushrooms

1 kitchen spoon Yellow Onions (1/4" thick julienne)

1 tbsp Bean Sprouts

1.5 fl oz Korean Marinade

3 Cilantro Sprigs

Season the steak with salt, grill on both sides to the desired temperature, remove & let rest.

Heat the oil in a sauté pan until smoking. Add the zucchini and begin to caramelize. Once color is achieved, add the mushrooms and onions and sauté until caramelized.

Remove the pan from the stove and add the bean sprouts and marinade-toss well to combine.

Slice the steak on a bias against the grain into 1/3" thick pieces (8-10 pieces approx.), then scrape the juice on the board into the pan with the vegetables.

Lay the steak cut side up randomly over the entire oval plate. Spoon the vegetables and sauce on and around the steak, then finish with cilantro.

LINK: www.culinarydropout.com

