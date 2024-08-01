Korean bulgogi recipe from JOA Grill

Bulgogi is a classic Korean dish that has a sweet and savory marinade. It's best made with ribeye steak, and you can eat it with rice or in a lettuce wrap.

JOA Grill General Manager Sean Stanton stopped by the Good Day kitchen to share the recipe and talk about the casual Korean BBQ restaurant in Koreatown on Royal Lane.

Mountain Bulgogi

Serves: 2

1lb – 1 ½ lbs of boneless rib eye steak

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup of Asian pear juice or orange juice as a substitute

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon of ground garlic

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

¼ teaspoon of black pepper

1 tablespoon of green onions

1 teaspoon of sesame seeds





In a medium bowl, combine soy sauce, juice, brown sugar, garlic, black pepper, and sesame oil.

Add the ribeye to the marinade and set it aside for at least 30 minutes or longer.

Grill the steak over medium-high heat in a single layer. Cook for 2–3 minutes on each side.

Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

LINK: www.joakbbq.com

