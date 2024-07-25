Beef tartare recipe from Trick Rider at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort
DALLAS - Trick Rider, the signature steakhouse at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, has a newly redesigned menu.
Executive Chef Joe Riojas visited Good Day to share one of the dishes on that menu — a beef tartar with capers, Thai chilies, achiote paste, culture, truffle oil, an egg yolk, and more.
Beef Tartare
85g beef, small diced
10g capers
8g shallots, minced
4g garlic, minced
1g Thai chili, sliced
3g mustard, whole grain
1g achiote paste
3g colatura
4g truffle oil
1ea egg yolk
5ea baguette, sliced
In a mixing bowl, combine beef, capers, shallots, garlic, Thai chili, mustard, achiote paste, colatura, and truffle oil. Mix thoroughly and taste.
Plate in a ring mold and create a small divot in the middle of the beef mix. Add an egg yolk to the center.
Brush sliced baguette with oil and toast on the grill, oven, or pan until lightly brown.
Season the baguette with flake salt and serve with the beef tartare.