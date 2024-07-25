Beef tartare recipe from Trick Rider at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort

Trick Rider, the signature steakhouse at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, has a newly redesigned menu.

Executive Chef Joe Riojas visited Good Day to share one of the dishes on that menu — a beef tartar with capers, Thai chilies, achiote paste, culture, truffle oil, an egg yolk, and more.

Beef Tartare

85g beef, small diced

10g capers

8g shallots, minced

4g garlic, minced

1g Thai chili, sliced

3g mustard, whole grain

1g achiote paste

3g colatura

4g truffle oil

1ea egg yolk

5ea baguette, sliced

In a mixing bowl, combine beef, capers, shallots, garlic, Thai chili, mustard, achiote paste, colatura, and truffle oil. Mix thoroughly and taste.

Plate in a ring mold and create a small divot in the middle of the beef mix. Add an egg yolk to the center.

Brush sliced baguette with oil and toast on the grill, oven, or pan until lightly brown.

Season the baguette with flake salt and serve with the beef tartare.

LINK: www.omnipgafriscoresort.com