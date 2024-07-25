Expand / Collapse search

Beef tartare recipe from Trick Rider at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort

By
Published  July 25, 2024 9:58am CDT
Beef Tartare

The signature steakhouse restaurant at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort has the perfect steak for the summer. The chef with Trick Rider was in the Good Day kitchen cooking up some beef tartare with a twist.

DALLAS - Trick Rider, the signature steakhouse at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, has a newly redesigned menu.

Executive Chef Joe Riojas visited Good Day to share one of the dishes on that menu — a beef tartar with capers, Thai chilies, achiote paste, culture, truffle oil, an egg yolk, and more.

85g beef, small diced
10g capers
8g shallots, minced
4g garlic, minced
1g Thai chili, sliced
3g mustard, whole grain
1g achiote paste
3g colatura
4g truffle oil
1ea egg yolk
5ea baguette, sliced

In a mixing bowl, combine beef, capers, shallots, garlic, Thai chili, mustard, achiote paste, colatura, and truffle oil. Mix thoroughly and taste.

Plate in a ring mold and create a small divot in the middle of the beef mix. Add an egg yolk to the center.

Brush sliced baguette with oil and toast on the grill, oven, or pan until lightly brown.

Season the baguette with flake salt and serve with the beef tartare. 

LINK: www.omnipgafriscoresort.com