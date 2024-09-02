Expand / Collapse search

BBQ beans recipe from Arlington ISD's 'Smokin' Ferrets' competitive BBQ team

By
Published  September 2, 2024 11:23am CDT
Arlington ISD BBQ team featured in TV competition

Did you know Arlington ISD has a competitive barbecue team? They're called the Smokin' Ferrets. The team is part of a reality show called "BBQ High" on the Magnolia Network. They visited the Good Day kitchen to talk about the show and share a recipe for BBQ Pit Beans.

DALLAS - A group of high school students in Arlington competed in a new reality TV cook-off show.

Members of the Smokin’ Ferrets competitive BBQ team visited the Good Day kitchen to talk about "BBQ High" on the Magnolia Network while sharing their favorite recipe for beans.

BBQ Pit Beans

1 lb beans, cooked
1 lb ground meat, browned and seasoned
16 oz BBQ sauce
1/2 sweet onion, diced and sautéed
1/2 bell pepper, diced and sautéed
1 garlic clove, minced and sautéed
BBQ seasoning

Ground meat should be browned and seasoned to 165°F.

Onions, bell peppers, and garlic should be sautéed until soft.

Combine the pre-cooked beans, seasoned ground meat, sautéed vegetables, and BBQ sauce in a large mixing bowl.

Cooking Options:

Smoking: For rich, smoky flavors, explain the option to cook uncovered in a smoker for 2-4 hours, stirring occasionally.

Oven Baking: For a quicker method, suggest baking at 375°F for 30 minutes.
 