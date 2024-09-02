BBQ beans recipe from Arlington ISD's 'Smokin' Ferrets' competitive BBQ team
DALLAS - A group of high school students in Arlington competed in a new reality TV cook-off show.
Members of the Smokin’ Ferrets competitive BBQ team visited the Good Day kitchen to talk about "BBQ High" on the Magnolia Network while sharing their favorite recipe for beans.
BBQ Pit Beans
1 lb beans, cooked
1 lb ground meat, browned and seasoned
16 oz BBQ sauce
1/2 sweet onion, diced and sautéed
1/2 bell pepper, diced and sautéed
1 garlic clove, minced and sautéed
BBQ seasoning
Ground meat should be browned and seasoned to 165°F.
Onions, bell peppers, and garlic should be sautéed until soft.
Combine the pre-cooked beans, seasoned ground meat, sautéed vegetables, and BBQ sauce in a large mixing bowl.
Cooking Options:
Smoking: For rich, smoky flavors, explain the option to cook uncovered in a smoker for 2-4 hours, stirring occasionally.
Oven Baking: For a quicker method, suggest baking at 375°F for 30 minutes.