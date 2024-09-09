Battle of the Bruschetta recipes from Postino Winecafe
DALLAS - Postino Winecafe has a Battle of the Bruschetta competition going on.
Guests can order the two competing flavors and vote for their favorite. The winner will end up on the permanent menu.
Marissa Way with Postino Winecafe joined Good Day to share two of the contest options.
French Onion Bruschetta
- roasted garlic aioli
- Gruyere
- braised white onions
- melted brie
Philly Cheesesteak Bruschetta
- roasted garlic aioli
- chopped steak
- caramelized onion and peppers
- fondue
- chili oil
LINK: www.postinowinecafe.com