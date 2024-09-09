Expand / Collapse search

Battle of the Bruschetta recipes from Postino Winecafe

Published  September 9, 2024 9:58am CDT
Battle of the Bruschetta

Postino Winecafe has a Battle of the Bruschetta competition going on. Good Day got a preview of two of the contest options.

Guests can order the two competing flavors and vote for their favorite. The winner will end up on the permanent menu.

Marissa Way with Postino Winecafe joined Good Day to share two of the contest options.

French Onion Bruschetta

  • roasted garlic aioli
  • Gruyere
  • braised white onions
  • melted brie

Philly Cheesesteak Bruschetta

  • roasted garlic aioli
  • chopped steak
  • caramelized onion and peppers
  • fondue
  • chili oil

LINK: www.postinowinecafe.com