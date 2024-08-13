Avocado wrap recipe from Eatzi's

With school starting up again, your family is likely to be busier than ever.

Ryan Gallagher from Eatzi's Market & Bakery visited the Good Day kitchen to share an easy dinner recipe that everyone in the family will enjoy.

Avocado Wrap

1 spinach tortilla wrap

4 tbsp of hummus of choice

2 tbsp of spinach, julienned

3 tbsp of shredded carrots

3 tbsp of cucumber, peeled and cut into sticks

2 tbsp roasted red peppers

1 tbsp of red onions, julienned

3 tbsp of oven-roasted Roma tomatoes

1/2 of a fresh, whole avocado

Warm your tortilla and cover if not immediately ready to assemble.

When ready to assemble, lay the tortilla on a flat surface such as a cutting board.

Spread your hummus all over the tortilla, leaving about 3 inches of space between the edge of the tortilla and the layer of hummus.

Place the spinach, carrots, cucumbers, roasted peppers, red onions, and roasted tomatoes down in layers on top of each other.

Fan out your half of an avocado over the veggie layers.

Roll the tortilla as you would a burrito.

Slice in half and serve, or leave whole.

