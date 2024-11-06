Expand / Collapse search

Live Election Results: Denton County races

By
Published  November 6, 2024 1:29pm CST
2024 Election
The ballots have been cast in the 2024 Election

Here is how Denton County voted in several key races.

Denton County Election Results

More Results

