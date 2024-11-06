Live Election Results: Collin County races
The ballots have been cast in the 2024 Election.
Here is how Collin County voted in several key races.
If you are having trouble viewing the results on this page click here.
Collin County Election Results
More Results
Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County | Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County | Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County | Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County | Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County | Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County | Van Zandt County | Wise County