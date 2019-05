A large portion of North Texas is under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and a Tornado Warning has been issued for Van Zandt County until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service says there was a radar confirmed tornado just northwest of Denton, approaching I-35 and Ganzer Road West at 1:30 p.m.

The Van Zandt Sheriff's Office reports a tornado was on the ground near FM 17 & I-20, with debris visible.