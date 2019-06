With the 11 confirmed tornadoes that hit North Texas on Wednesday, the Lone Star State has now seen more than 140 tornadoes so far this year, which is more than any other state has recorded in 2019.

This year has seen a very active tornado season, with several states already having more tornadoes than their yearly averages.

Over the past 30 years, Texas has averaged 140 tornadoes a year, according to the National Weather Service .