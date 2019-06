LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Strong winds have kicked up a dust storm in parts of West Texas.

Forecasters blamed strong thunderstorms northwest of Lubbock for producing an outflow that lifted considerable amounts of dust on Wednesday, causing what's known as a haboob. The National Weather Service said visibility dropped quickly in the Lubbock area as the wall of dirt passed.

Winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) on Wednesday as skies darkened in some areas.