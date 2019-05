Teams from the National Weather Service will be out surveying the damage to determine how many tornadoes hit North Texas Wednesday.

The NWS will focus on Denton, Rockwall, Kemp, Mabank and Canton. They have already confirmed an EF-0 tornado in the Denton County city of Krum and an EF-1 tornado in the Heritage Trace subdivision in north Fort Worth.

The city best known for its monthly flea markets may have been the hardest hit. Canton, located 60 miles east of Dallas, suffered heavy damage.