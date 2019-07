Scientists predict Texas will be the hardest hit state in the United States impacted by extreme heat if nothing is done to stop the increase in "heat-trapping emissions."

The report from the Union of Concerned Scientists -- titled "Killer Heat in the United States: Climate Choices and the Future of Dangerously Hot Days" – predicts a large increase in the number of extreme heat days reported in the U.S. in the coming decades.

Though, the report found that "that with rapid action to reduce emissions, many places can avoid prolonged, dangerous heat."