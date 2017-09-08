Superb September weekend Weather!

Have you been enjoying the weather this week? You get another few days before it heats up again....

Another cool morning will turn warm with sunshine. More of a SE wind today should warm us up a hair over yesterday into the mid to upper 80s.

Similar weather Saturday with highs a bit warmer...just under 90 with mostly sunny skies.

As IRMA hits Florida this weekend, our winds aloft will turn out of the north which means a continuation of dry, mild air into early next week. Highs in the upper 80s with a few clouds Sunday and Monday....then a gradual warming of the atmosphere as we head into the middle of next week. Highs in the 90s will be back, but the humidity won't. Which also means no rain...which we could use.