Sunny Sunday with breezy conditions

Posted: Apr 29 2018 08:44AM CDT

Video Posted: Apr 29 2018 08:20AM CDT

Enjoy the dry and pleasant weather today with highs in the low to mid 80s and breezy conditions. Still watching for storms by the middle to end of next week.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories