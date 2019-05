Another warm day is in store! We'll top out in the mid-upper 80s with lots of sunshine and breezy south winds returning to the forecast. We'll stay dry through Friday. Late Friday night, storm chances return west of north Texas, eventually marching to the east. When these storms march east, they will have the potential to become strong-severe...mainly east of I-35 where the dynamics are a little bit better. All modes of severe weather will be possible, but strong winds will be the greatest threat. Rain and storm chances taper off by Saturday night. Storm chances return again by Monday.