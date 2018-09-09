Still Muggy, but Somewhat Cool
Afternoon showers possible for the next few days, but nothing too widespread. Temperatures slowly regulate to normal by midweek, and something to monitor in the tropics. #fox4weather
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
