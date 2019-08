As Hurricane Dorian left Florida residents on edge Friday with its “cone of uncertainty” hanging over the entire state, the Weather Channel’s star meteorologist was reportedly making his way south to cover the impending storm.

The Weather Channel confirmed Thursday to the Miami Herald that Jim Cantore will be "on the ground" Friday. The 55-year-old veteran meteorologist has covered almost every major weather event of the past three decades, including Hurricanes Katrina and Irene and Superstorm Sandy.

