Say HELLO to FALL!

Surprisingly SIMPLE September forecast! All about "FALL".

Skies will clear this morning and a pleasant north breeze will keep highs lower side of 80s. Dewpoints will drop into the 40s...that's crazy dry!

Clear skies and dry air mean 50s in many areas tonight. 60 or so in the city. Pretty "CHILLY"!

Sun returns Thursday to push temps back into the mid 80s and upper 80s Friday. With the dry air in place, nights will still be cool.

This weekend will warm up a bit...with saturday back near 90 however upper level winds will again shift to the north as IRMA hits the southeast coast. That will re-inforce the drier, cooler air with temps again in the 80s Sun-Mon.