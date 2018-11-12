Rain is OUT...COLD is IN!

Posted: Nov 12 2018 07:49AM CST

Video Posted: Nov 12 2018 07:38AM CST

The bulk of the rain exits early this morning but the wind and the COLD will just be starting! Temps fall into the 30s later today and the 20s tonight! This crazy cold...also sticks around through mid-week!

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories