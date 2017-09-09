Quiet and sunny weekend

A quiet and uneventful weekend in store for North Texas. Temps both today and tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity and sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s tomorrow morning and Sunday will be just like today with dry and sunny weather.



Like this weekend? Great, you'll love the workweek. Temps will slowly climb into the mid 90s by the end of next week, but the dry and sunny weather will stick around. We may get a few high clouds from the leftovers of Irma on Tuesday and Wednesday, but that will be the extent of her impacts locally.