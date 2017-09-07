Oh So Quiet Here as IRMA approaches the SE

Weather here in North Texas is as nice as can be with comfortable nights and warm days ahead. If you want rain? No luck on that one.

Starting in the 50s most areas (except cities) this AM but sun and light winds warm us up into the mid 80s PM.

Almost a repeat tomorrow, although just a tad warmer in the upper 80s with SE winds.

Just a few clouds this weekend (mainly Sunday) as upper level winds begin to shift to the north around the circulation of IRMA (in Florida). Temps will still be warm but steady near 90 or upper 80s.

Even though what's left of IRMA may move into the Tennessee Valley next week, we'll be on the back side of the circulation...meaning dry air and compressional warming. Temps should get back into the 90s by the middle of the week.