Nice start to the weekend

Posted: May 05 2018 08:33AM CDT

Video Posted: May 05 2018 08:18AM CDT

Fog to start, sun to finish... and a nice dry weekend for North Texas! Only one chance for rain in the 7-day and temps warm into the low 90s by the end of the week. 

