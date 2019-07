We're talking low 90s for the July 4th holiday...and I don't think anyone's complaining! We do have low rain and storm chances to contend with during the afternoon hours today and tomorrow, but no severe weather is expected. If a storm develops, it will have the potential to produce plenty of lightning and gusty winds. Brief downpours will be possible, but storms will be very brief in nature. High pressure sets in just in time for the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s and plenty of sunshine!