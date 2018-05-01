May...MAY Bring New Storms!
Lots of morning clouds today-Wed with lots of humidity and wind, but the storms really wait until overnight Wed into Thursday. They may also continue Friday-Fri. night for areas DFW south
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Lots of morning clouds today-Wed with lots of humidity and wind, but the storms really wait until overnight Wed into Thursday. They may also continue Friday-Fri. night for areas DFW south