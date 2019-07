With dry air in place today, our high temps in the 90s won't feel that bad. We'll stay dry today, with plenty of sunshine. This weekend will feature plenty of sunshine, too...but we do have very low rain chances that could effect our eastern counties due to the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Barry. Coverage will be highest east, and we can't rule out an embedded thunderstorm, but most of us will stay dry...especially from the immediate metroplex to the west.