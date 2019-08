As Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday, live camera feeds in Puerto Rico were set up to capture the storm’s impacts.

Surfline, a marine forecasting company, has positioned live-stream cameras in various locations across the island, including Maria’s Beach Front in Rincon, Puntas, Jobos and La Ocho.

Dorian approached the U.S. Virgin Islands just as it reached hurricane force. The British Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra were also in Dorian's path.