Latest on Irma plus your local forecast

Sunday brings more of the same weather with dry, sunny, and pleasant conditions. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity. Winds will be out of the NE at 8-12 mph.



Tonight, back down into the 50s and 60s with clear and quiet conditions.



Early workweek brings much of the same with slowly warming temps.



By Thursday the moisture returns with higher humidity, but no rain in sight. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s through the weekend with 'feels like' temps in the low triple digits.