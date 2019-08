U.S. weather officials are increasing the likelihood of an “above normal” hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said now that the El Nino has ended, it means wind patterns and other environmental conditions are more favorable for developing storms. In May, they forecast a normal season, one or two fewer named storms and hurricanes.

They said there could be between 10 to 17 named storms. Initially, they predicted nine to 15. Among those, NOAA forecasters predict between five to nine of those named storms will become hurricanes, and two to four of those would become major hurricanes. They previously predicted between four to eight named storms will become hurricanes.