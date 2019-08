When a hurricane strikes, things can go from fine to fatal in the blink of an eye, but being prepared for any outcome and having strong plans for all scenarios can significantly lessen the threat to you, your home and your loved ones.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The Pacific hurricane season runs May 15 to Nov. 30, but storms are most active during the month of September, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) .

Below are suggestions compiled from FEMA, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on precautions you can take before, during and after a hurricane.