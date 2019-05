Teams from the National Weather Service were out surveying the damage to determine how many tornadoes hit North Texas Wednesday.

The NWS focused on Denton, Rockwall, Kemp, Mabank and Canton. They have already confirmed at least eight tornadoes stretching from Denton and Tarrant counties to Zan Zandt County.

There was an EF-0 tornado in the Denton County city of Krum, an EF-1 tornado in the Heritage Trace subdivision in north Fort Worth, EF-0 tornadoes near Saginaw and Rockwall, an EF-2 tornado in Kaufman County, and three tornadoes - an EF-2 and two EF-1s - in or near Canton.