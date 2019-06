We are in for another dangerously hot day with the heat index over 100 degrees. That’s why paramedics in Fort Worth are warning people.

MedStar crews responded to a lot of heat-related calls this week in Tarrant County, including a call about a child who was left in a hot car.

On Thursday, paramedics treated 21 patients for heat-related illnesses. Out of those, 15 were taken to the hospital with two in critical condition.