Freeze warning for parts of North Texas overnight into Saturday

Parts of North Texas will be under a freeze warning late Friday through Saturday morning.

The warning has now been extended to include Dallas and Tarrant County as well as the majority of North Texas. If the thermometer drops to 32 degrees or lower, then it would be the first freeze since Feb. 12 and it would be the earliest freeze of the season since 1993.

The Red River counties and areas west of Fort Worth are the likeliest to drop below freezing overnight.

Despite the chilly weather, the Friday night lights went on and other weekend festivities will continue for now.

Whether it's a kids soccer game or one of the many events ahead of Veterans Day, people are adjusting to some of the first frigid days of the year.

The folks who filled Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium in Irving among the many under the Friday night lights that were on the frontlines enduring some of the first winter-like temps of the year.

Each and every person stuck to their own tried and true methods of warming up.

“This is football weather,” said Shanti Adu-Gamfi. So as long as I've got hot cocoa or some coffee, I’m okay.”

Football isn't the only event that will draw people outdoors this November weekend.

Cindy Porter and other volunteers with the organization "Unite for Troops" are getting ready for their annual Veteran's Day Celebration in front of Porter's Army & Navy Store. The lot will fill up with live music, fun, games and a collection of supplies. It's one of numerous Veteran's Day weekend outdoor events spanning the Metroplex.

Unite for Troops collect supplies and letters to send to deployed troops around the world. Organizers expect 2000-3000 people at their annual outdoor celebration Saturday and don't expect the cold to keep people away from a fun festival with an important cause.

“We have over 40 front-operating bases in the most desolate desperate areas worldwide,” Porter said. “We'll warm up on friendship. The sun will be shining. Great things will happen.”

Saturday will be dry, but chilly, with highs expected to get into the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday overnight into Sunday should be well above freezing, with temperatures in the low 40s.

The Unite for Troops event is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.