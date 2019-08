NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, has been keeping tabs on Dorian using several different instruments and spacecraft that have been mapping the storm from within, one of which was able to create a 3-D animation of the hurricane’s clouds.

On Aug. 27, NASA’s CloudSat satellite passed over Dorian near Puerto Rico while it was still a tropical storm. The satellite was able to determine how tall Dorian’s clouds are, where the different cloud layers are and where the heavier bands of rain are found within the storm system.

CloudSat uses radar technology that basically “slices” through clouds, providing a wealth of information about what is happening inside the storm.